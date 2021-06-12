Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $18.97

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 14,076,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,500. Infosys has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

