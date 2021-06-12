Analysts Set John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) PT at $140.80

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $906,545. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBT opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.46 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

