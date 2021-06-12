Analysts Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) PT at €45.78

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.44 ($54.64).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

ETR:NOEJ traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €45.44 ($53.46). 28,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 97.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.