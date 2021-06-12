Analysts Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) PT at $58.64

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 52,391 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 156.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 72.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 463,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,679. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.79 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

