Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target at $101.00

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.52. 116,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.08. TTEC has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

