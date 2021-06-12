Analyzing Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kandi Technologies Group and Forum Merger III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00

Forum Merger III has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.28%. Given Forum Merger III’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Forum Merger III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -17.59% -4.88% -3.64% Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Forum Merger III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $76.92 million 6.23 -$10.39 million ($0.19) -33.47 Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Forum Merger III shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forum Merger III beats Kandi Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

