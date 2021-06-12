Analyzing Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kandi Technologies Group and Forum Merger III, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kandi Technologies Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Forum Merger III
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Forum Merger III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kandi Technologies Group
|-17.59%
|-4.88%
|-3.64%
|Forum Merger III
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Forum Merger III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kandi Technologies Group
|$76.92 million
|6.23
|-$10.39 million
|($0.19)
|-33.47
|Forum Merger III
|N/A
|N/A
|-$29.36 million
|N/A
|N/A
Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
15.6% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Forum Merger III shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Forum Merger III beats Kandi Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.
About Forum Merger III
Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.
