Analyzing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) and The Competition

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion $517.96 million 9.38 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -48.08

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Competitors 426 1429 1563 53 2.36

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.26%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 9.31%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Competitors -7.72% -2.19% 0.78%

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

