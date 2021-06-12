Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $286,306.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $263,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

