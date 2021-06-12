Anax Metals Limited (ASX:ANX) Insider Philip Warren Buys 215,000 Shares

Anax Metals Limited (ASX:ANX) insider Philip Warren bought 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,210.00 ($14,435.71).

Philip Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Philip Warren 2,000,000 shares of Anax Metals stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Anax Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and West Africa. It explores for gold, silver, copper, graphite, zinc, lead, diamonds, and other precious and base metal deposits. It holds an 80% interest in the Whim Creek project in the Pilbara. The company was formerly known as Aurora Minerals Limited and changed its name to Anax Metals Limited in September 2020.

