Anchor (ANCT) Reaches Market Cap of $10.24 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $11,287.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002231 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00061594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.77 or 0.00790261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.50 or 0.08382875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086921 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

