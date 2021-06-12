Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NGLOY opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

