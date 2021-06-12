Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

ANIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,220. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.09.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

