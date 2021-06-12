ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $345.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefitting from strength in high tech, automotive, semiconductor and aerospace & defense verticals along with solid recurring revenue growth. Higher demand across all regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a positive. The company is well poised to gain from robust adoption of its engineering simulation software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. The acquisition of Analytical Graphics is expected to boost the company’s presence in digital mission engineering space. However, ANSYS is bearing the brunt of stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market along with foreign exchange volatility stemming from sizeable international exposure. Also, COVID-19 crisis-induced weakness in the oil and gas industry is a persistent overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.33.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $336.42 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $265.68 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Creative Planning increased its position in ANSYS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

