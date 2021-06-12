Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $399.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $383.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.87. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Anthem by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

