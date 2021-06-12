Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $399.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $383.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.87. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.
In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Anthem by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
