Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Trading Up 6.1%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Appen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

