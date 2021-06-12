Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,750 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

AAPL stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.