ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jun 12th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.06 ($34.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

