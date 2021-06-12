ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.06 ($34.19).

MT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

