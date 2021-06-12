Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $59.29 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

