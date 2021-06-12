Argent Trust Co Acquires 18,194 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 139.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,842 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.