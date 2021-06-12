Argent Trust Co Buys 1,953 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.