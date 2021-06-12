Argent Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.95.

