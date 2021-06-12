Argent Trust Co Has $3.28 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $300.22 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

