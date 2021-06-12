Argent Trust Co Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $179.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

