Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $132.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. Arkema has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

