Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 278,720 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RCL opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.84.
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.
