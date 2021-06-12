Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 278,720 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RCL opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

