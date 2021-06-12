Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.97 ($8.19).

Shares of AT1 opened at €7.07 ($8.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of €6.96 ($8.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

