Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Down 93.5% in May

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the May 13th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARGTF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Artemis Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

ARGTF opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

