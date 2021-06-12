Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $92.49 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.