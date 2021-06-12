Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston Sells 700 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ARVN stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arvinas by 80.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 109,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

