Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston Sells 700 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ARVN stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.