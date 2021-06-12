Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Up 3.8%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.03. 38,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,518,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASXC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $750.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,513,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.