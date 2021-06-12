Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) to Hold

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AHT. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,569.80 ($46.64).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,024 ($65.64) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,325.50 ($30.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,851.78. The company has a market cap of £22.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.86.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.