Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,076.88 ($66.33). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,024 ($65.64), with a volume of 936,121 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £22.55 billion and a PE ratio of 36.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,851.78.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

