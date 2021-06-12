AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £102 ($133.26) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,844.67 ($115.56).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,340 ($108.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,725.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.