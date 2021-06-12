Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Gap Down to $18.70

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.70, but opened at $18.01. Aterian shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 10,731 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATER. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 4.26.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

