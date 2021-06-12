Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Athenex posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Laidlaw lowered their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

In related news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 717,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 570,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $468.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.63. Athenex has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

