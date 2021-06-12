ATN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $539,319.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, ATN has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a market cap of $1.34 million and $539,319.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATN Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

