AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of AUOTY stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

