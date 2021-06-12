AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of AUOTY stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11.
AU Optronics Company Profile
