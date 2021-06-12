Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Sells 1,480,000 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $14,800.00.

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

