Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 610 at Royal Bank of Canada

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 567.99. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

