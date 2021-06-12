Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 610 at Royal Bank of Canada

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 567.99. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

