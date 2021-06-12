AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVB. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.69.

AVB opened at $214.64 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

