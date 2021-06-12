Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGR. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,930. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

