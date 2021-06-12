Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 7,310.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $219.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.