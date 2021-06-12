Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $219.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.