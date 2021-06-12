Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avient by 3,125.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

