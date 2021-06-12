AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.95 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.95 ($29.35) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.11 ($28.36).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €22.41 ($26.36) on Thursday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €23.05.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

