Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.0917 on Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Axe has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $482,404.80 and approximately $87,910.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

