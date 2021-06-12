AXPR Market Cap Hits $5.16 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $25,353.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00795415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.07 or 0.08283152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086715 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

