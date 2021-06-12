Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM opened at $66.39 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.