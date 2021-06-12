Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading 6% Higher

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. 2,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 328,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth about $6,526,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $8,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 147,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

